Covestro AG (1COV.DE)

1COV.DE on Xetra

72.15EUR
5:06pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.32 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
€71.83
Open
€72.31
Day's High
€72.38
Day's Low
€71.69
Volume
126,195
Avg. Vol
521,563
52-wk High
€76.46
52-wk Low
€50.56

Covestro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the manufacture of plastic materials. The Company specializes in developing, producing and marketing of polyurethanes, polycarbonates and raw materials for automotive, construction, packing, wood and furniture, sports and leisure, medical, textile, cosmetics, as well as... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,486.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 202.50
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 1.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about 1COV.DE

30 Sep 2017

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 billion euros

BERLIN German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced to just under 25 percent its holding in Covestro , the plastics producer which it demerged in 2015, by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros

* Has raised 4.7 billion in four Covestro stake sales this year

29 Sep 2017

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros

BERLIN, Sept 29 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced its holding in Covestro to just under 25 percent by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

29 Sep 2017

14 Sep 2017

Apple suppliers dent European shares as rally flags

LONDON European shares steadied on Wednesday as a global equity rally flagged, with Apple suppliers hit after the new iPhone release disappointed with a later than expected shipping date.

13 Sep 2017

Bayer sells 9.4 percent stake in Covestro for 1.2 billion euros

FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer has further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total of 1.2 billion euros. ($1.4 billion)

13 Sep 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 13

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Bayer sells 9.4 pct stake in Covestro for 1.2 bln euros

* Bayer plans to fully divest Covestro in medium term (Adds background, discount to Tuesday's close, analyst comment)

13 Sep 2017

Bayer sells 9.4 pct stake in Covestro

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Wednesday it sold 19 million shares in Covestro, or a 9.4 percent stake, for 63.25 euros apiece in an accelerated bookbuilding.

13 Sep 2017
