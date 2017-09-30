Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 billion euros BERLIN German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced to just under 25 percent its holding in Covestro , the plastics producer which it demerged in 2015, by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Bayer sells 9.4 percent stake in Covestro for 1.2 billion euros FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer has further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total of 1.2 billion euros. ($1.4 billion)

