Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)
2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,039JPY
6:59am IST
Change (% chg)
¥3 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. is a Japan-based food company. The Company operates in three business segments. The Flour Milling segment involves in the production and sale of flour and bran, the operation of restaurants, as well as the sale of packaging materials. The Food segment involved in the production and sale of premixes,... (more)
Overall
|0.38
|¥583,149.81
|304.36
|14.00
|1.36
Financials
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF- Nisshin Seifun Group completes share repurchase
* Says it completed repurchase of 5.3 million shares of its common stock, for 10 billion yen in total, from May 17 to Oct. 6
BRIEF- Nisshin Seifun Group updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 959,900 shares for 1.84 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30
BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 1.4 mln shares for 2.55 bln yen in August
* Says it repurchased 1.4 million shares for 2.55 billion yen in total, in August
BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 457,300 shares for 832.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 457,300 shares for 832.3 million yen in total in July
BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 1.3 mln share for 2.48 bln yen
* Says it repurchased 1.3 million shares for 2.48 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30
BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 841,300 shares in May
* Says it bought back 841,300 shares for 1.56 billion yen in May
BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group to buy back 2.32 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.32 percent stake of shares (7 million shares) for up to 10 billion yen, during the period from May 17 to Nov. 30