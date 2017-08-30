SSY Group Ltd (2005.HK)
2005.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
SSY Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include finished medicines of intravenous infusion solution for hospitals and distributors, bulk pharmaceuticals and medical materials. The Company’s subsidiaries... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-SSY Group obtains production approvals from FDA of Hebei province
* Obtained production approvals for seven bulk pharmaceuticals as approved from food and drug administration of Hebei province
BRIEF-SSY Group posts HY profit attributable of HK$288 mln
* HY revenue of HK$1,325 million, representing an increase of 19.5 percent
BRIEF-SSY Group expects HY profit attributable to increase
* Profit attributable for hy expected to increase and record an increase of not less than 30 pct