BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln * Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Company announces assignments of rights of assets * Each of assignor subsidiaries respectively entered into agreements with elite architectural co

Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off * The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or leveled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

Two dozen bidders in fray to buy AXA's wealth management unit in HK: sources SINGAPORE/HONG KONG About two dozen bidders, mainly from China, are vying to buy the Hong Kong wealth management unit of AXA SA , which the French insurer is looking to sell as it focuses on fast-growing businesses in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August * For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: