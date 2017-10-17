Edition:
India

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.54HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$12.48
Open
HK$12.62
Day's High
HK$12.84
Day's Low
HK$12.36
Volume
19,391,469
Avg. Vol
46,267,166
52-wk High
HK$15.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.92

Chart for

About

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of properties. The Company operates its business through five segments: Property Development segment, Construction Fitting and Decoration segment, Property Investment segment, Property Management segment and Hotel Operation... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$281,696.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21,340.62
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 2.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 2007.HK

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln

* Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Company announces assignments of rights of assets

* Each of assignor subsidiaries respectively entered into agreements with elite architectural co

28 Sep 2017

RPT-Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off

* The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

25 Sep 2017

Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off

* The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

24 Sep 2017

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or leveled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

18 Sep 2017

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or levelled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

* Aug home prices continue to moderate but no signs of sharp drop

18 Sep 2017

Two dozen bidders in fray to buy AXA's wealth management unit in HK: sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG About two dozen bidders, mainly from China, are vying to buy the Hong Kong wealth management unit of AXA SA , which the French insurer is looking to sell as it focuses on fast-growing businesses in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August

* For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

Room to grow: Country Garden bets on China property, hikes sales target

HONG KONG China's Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd ratcheted up its sales target for the year by 25 percent, citing strong room for domestic growth, after reporting a record high half-yearly net profit on booming property business in smaller cities.

22 Aug 2017
» More 2007.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates