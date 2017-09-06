BBMG Corp (2009.HK)
2009.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.48%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$4.14
HK$4.14
Open
HK$4.18
HK$4.18
Day's High
HK$4.19
HK$4.19
Day's Low
HK$4.07
HK$4.07
Volume
39,718,000
39,718,000
Avg. Vol
36,710,547
36,710,547
52-wk High
HK$5.25
HK$5.25
52-wk Low
HK$2.56
HK$2.56
About
BBMG Corporation is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture of building materials supplemented by property development, investment and management. The Company operates its businesses through four segments, including Cement segment, Modern Building Materials segment, Property Development segment, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$71,556.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,677.77
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|1.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-BBMG's unit wins land auction for 1.05 bln yuan in Chengdu city
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.05 billion yuan ($160.95 million) in Chengdu city
BRIEF-BBMG's unit wins land auction for 457.5 mln yuan in Chengdu
* Says unit wins land auction for 457.5 million yuan ($68.67 million) in Chengdu city
BRIEF-BBMG's unit wins land auction for 3.2 bln yuan in Nanjing city
* Says unit wins land auction for 3.2 billion yuan ($470.71 million) in Nanjing city
BRIEF-BBMG's unit wins three property projects for a combined 732.3 mln yuan
* Says unit wins bids for three property projects for a combined 732.3 million yuan ($106.07 million)