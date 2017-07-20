Sunshine Oilsands Ltd (2012.HK)
2012.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+1.96%)
HK$0.00 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.26
HK$0.26
Day's Low
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
Volume
7,430,000
7,430,000
Avg. Vol
15,031,250
15,031,250
52-wk High
HK$0.46
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.20
HK$0.20
About
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is principally engaged in the exploration and development of oil properties for the future production of bitumen in the Athabasca oil sands region in Alberta, Canada. The Company’s subsidiaries include Sunshine Oilsands (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Boxian Investments Limited. Through its subsidiaries, the Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,528.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,558.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
