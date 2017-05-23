Ozner Water International Holding Ltd (2014.HK)
2014.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.49HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
HK$2.54
Open
HK$2.49
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,214,000
Avg. Vol
2,106,080
52-wk High
HK$2.73
52-wk Low
HK$1.51
About
Ozner Water International Holding Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of water purification services and air sanitization services. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Water Purification segment is engaged in the leasing of water purification machines, provision... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,296.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,045.98
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Ozner Water acquires 51 pct interest in Guangdong Bili at about rmb174 mln
* Ozner Water acquires 51% interest in Guangdong Bili at approximately rmb174 million to provide safe drinking water to education institutions in the prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: