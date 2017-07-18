Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher as tech gains offset financials losses HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong stocks rose for a seventh straight session on Tuesday as gains in the technology and energy sectors offset losses in financial stocks.

AAC Technologies says CITIC Bank to provide $1.5 bln credit line HONG KONG, June 9 Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies Holdings, a target of a recent short-seller attack, said on Friday China CITIC Bank Corp had agreed to provide credit and financing of at least 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for a two- year term.

Hong Kong draws short straw at hedge-fund jamboree HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hedge-fund industry has a miserable message for Hong Kong. The latest annual Sohn Hong Kong fundraiser heard a wide range of investment pitches, but when it came to the host city, two of the three were short-selling takedowns. And many local shares sold off beforehand on fears they could be targets. That is hardly a vote of confidence in efforts to clean up the market.

Apple supplier AAC Tech's shares suspended after short-seller's second report HONG KONG Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".

