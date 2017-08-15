ANTA Sports Products Ltd (2020.HK)
2020.HK on Hong Kong Stock
34.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$1.20 (+3.66%)
Prev Close
HK$32.80
Open
HK$33.60
Day's High
HK$34.20
Day's Low
HK$33.10
Volume
6,178,214
Avg. Vol
5,374,879
52-wk High
HK$35.00
52-wk Low
HK$20.35
About
ANTA Sports Products Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel and accessories in the Mainland China. The Company focuses on sportswear market in China with a brand portfolio, including ANTA, ANTA KIDS, FILA, FILA KIDS and NBA. Through its subsidiaries, the... (more)
BRIEF-ANTA Sports Products says Q2 retail sales of ANTA branded products up 20-30%
* Retail sales of anta branded products for Q2 of 2017 increased by 20-30 pct
BRIEF-Anta Sports Products says Q1 retail sales of Anta branded products increased by low teens when compared to same period of 2016
* Retail sales of Anta Branded Products for Q1 of 2017 increased by low teens when compared to same period of 2016