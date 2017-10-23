Edition:
India

Cabbeen Fashion Ltd (2030.HK)

2030.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.11HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
HK$2.12
Open
HK$2.13
Day's High
HK$2.14
Day's Low
HK$2.09
Volume
608,000
Avg. Vol
1,446,244
52-wk High
HK$2.79
52-wk Low
HK$1.90

Chart for

About

Cabbeen Fashion Limited is principally engaged in the wholesaling, consignment and retailing of branded menswear and related accessories in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is also engaged in e-commerce business. The Company’s subsidiaries include Cabbeen Clothing China Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Cabbeen Clothing... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,441.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 667.24
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 5.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.