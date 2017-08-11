FIH Mobile Ltd (2038.HK)
2038.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.41%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$2.46
HK$2.46
Open
HK$2.48
HK$2.48
Day's High
HK$2.48
HK$2.48
Day's Low
HK$2.44
HK$2.44
Volume
3,815,401
3,815,401
Avg. Vol
8,030,445
8,030,445
52-wk High
HK$3.34
HK$3.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.32
HK$2.32
About
FIH Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of vertically integrated manufacturing services for handset industry worldwide. The Company operates its business through three segments based on the location of customers: Asia, Europe and America. The Company’s subsidiaries include Chiun... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$19,404.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,985.25
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.08
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.10
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.02
|14.09
BRIEF-FIH Mobile posts HY loss attributable of $196.556 mln
* HY loss attributable $196.556 million versus profit $21.444 million a year ago
BRIEF-FIH Mobile confirms for HY ended 30 June 2017 it expects turnover ranging from $4.2 bln to $4.25 bln
* Confirms it expects group to record a turnover for six months ending 30 June 2017 ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fih Mobile now expects consolidated net loss to be less than US$240 million
* Expects group to record a consolidated net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 to be less than US$240 million
BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
BRIEF-FIH Mobile posts qtrly profit from continuing operations of $22.7 mln
* Qtrly revenue and other operating revenue $1.90 billion versus $1.08 billion