Edition:
India

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd (2039.HK)

2039.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
HK$15.02
Open
HK$14.80
Day's High
HK$15.54
Day's Low
HK$14.80
Volume
2,180,424
Avg. Vol
1,639,233
52-wk High
HK$16.68
52-wk Low
HK$9.02

Chart for

About

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of road transport vehicles and containers. The Company’s main businesses include container manufacturing business; road transport vehicle business; energy, chemical and liquid food equipment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$52,168.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,980.35
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 0.47

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates