China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd (2039.HK)
2039.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of road transport vehicles and containers. The Company’s main businesses include container manufacturing business; road transport vehicle business; energy, chemical and liquid food equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$52,168.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,980.35
|2,980.35
Dividend: 0.07
|0.07
Yield (%): 0.47
|0.47
Financials
