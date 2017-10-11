Zall Group Ltd (2098.HK)
2098.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$6.07
Day's High
HK$6.09
Day's Low
HK$5.97
Volume
9,194,000
Avg. Vol
10,553,227
52-wk High
HK$6.10
52-wk Low
HK$3.30
About
Zall Development Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of properties. The Company operates its business through eight segments. The Zall Development Business segment is engaged in the operation of entity market. The Zall Cloud Market Business segment is engaged in business-end operation.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$67,163.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11,619.95
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Zall Group and unit signs deal with vendors to acquire shares HSH HSH International Inc
* Unit and Co signed deal with vendors to acquire sale shares in HSH HSH International Inc.
BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings expects net loss of about rmb1.09 billion from Zall Investment
* Group will record a net loss of approximately rmb1,086 million from Zall Investment
HK's Zall to issue shares worth $190 mln to repay debt
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.
BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement
* company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
BRIEF-Zall Group comments on report issued by Glaucus Research
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated