BRIEF-Zall Group and unit signs deal with vendors to acquire shares HSH HSH International Inc​ * Unit and Co signed deal with vendors to acquire sale shares in HSH HSH International Inc.​

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings expects net loss of about rmb1.09 billion from Zall Investment * Group will record a net loss of approximately rmb1,086 million from Zall Investment

HK's Zall to issue shares worth $190 mln to repay debt HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.

BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement * ‍company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber​