Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd (2111.HK)
2111.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
HK$4.45
Open
HK$4.46
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.46
Volume
536,000
Avg. Vol
1,811,257
52-wk High
HK$7.47
52-wk Low
HK$4.00
About
Best Pacific International Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of elastic fabric, elastic webbing and lace. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Manufacturing and Trading of Elastic Fabric and Lace segment is engaged in the manufacture and trading of elastic fabric and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,507.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,036.24
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|2.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Best Pacific International expects to record a profit for HY ending 30 June 2017
July 17 Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd :