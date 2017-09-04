Luye Pharma Group Ltd (2186.HK)
2186.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.25 (+4.95%)
HK$0.25 (+4.95%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.06
HK$5.06
Day's High
HK$5.31
HK$5.31
Day's Low
HK$5.03
HK$5.03
Volume
33,366,500
33,366,500
Avg. Vol
13,345,599
13,345,599
52-wk High
HK$5.41
HK$5.41
52-wk Low
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
About
Luye Pharma Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates its business mainly in Mainland China. The Company operates its business through four segments: Oncology Drugs segment, Cardiovascular System Drugs... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$15,675.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,321.07
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Luye Pharma repurchases 6.6 mln shares
* Repurchased 6.6 million ordinary shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Luye Pharma Group says HY profit attributable fell 9.2 pct
* HY profit attributable to shareholders fell 9.2 pct to RMB385.4 million
BRIEF-Luye Pharma Group's unit to buy two biological antibody products
* SHANDONG LUYE and Shandong Boan Biological Technology Co entered into asset transfer agreements
BRIEF-Luye Pharma Group Company updates on AGM schedule with respect to typhoon signal
* Company notes that there is a risk that weather conditions in Hong Kong may deteriorate at time scheduled for AGM
BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical signs agreement with Luye Pharma's unit
* Says it signs framework agreement with Luye Pharma's unit on active pharmaceutical ingredients processing