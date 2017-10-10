Edition:
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (2196.HK)

2196.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$38.40
Open
HK$38.40
Day's High
HK$38.55
Day's Low
HK$38.00
Volume
1,502,875
Avg. Vol
2,479,648
52-wk High
HK$38.60
52-wk Low
HK$22.50

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a China-based company, principally engaged in the research and development, production and distribution of pharmaceuticals. The Company's products are mainly applied in the treatment of metabolism and digestive tract system, cardiovascular system, central nervous system, blood... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$97,674.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,495.13
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.14

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, units post outstanding borrowings of about 20 bln yuan as of end-Sept

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group jointly acquires about 74 pct stake in Gland Pharma

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised

* Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit receives GMP certificate

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit receives GMP certificate

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with hospital

Sept 25Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

25 Sep 2017

China's Fosun Pharma to buy smaller stake in India's Gland Pharma for $1.1 billion

BEIJING/MUMBAI Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is trimming the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent for $1.1 billion, in a bid to salvage the stalled deal that would be the biggest takeover by a Chinese firm in India.

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-China's Fosun Pharma to buy smaller stake in India's Gland Pharma for $1.1 bln

* Deal no longer needs Indian govt nod, seen closing in 2 weeks

18 Sep 2017

China's Fosun Pharma to buy smaller stake in Indian pharma firm

BEIJING, Sept 17 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group has agreed to cut the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent, the Chinese drugmaker said on Sunday.

17 Sep 2017
