Oct 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Oct 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators
Sept 26Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Sept 26Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
Sept 25Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
BEIJING/MUMBAI Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is trimming the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent for $1.1 billion, in a bid to salvage the stalled deal that would be the biggest takeover by a Chinese firm in India.
BEIJING/MUMBAI Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is trimming the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent for $1.1 billion, in a bid to salvage the stalled deal that would be the biggest takeover by a Chinese firm in India.
* Deal no longer needs Indian govt nod, seen closing in 2 weeks
BEIJING, Sept 17 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group has agreed to cut the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 percent, the Chinese drugmaker said on Sunday.