China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd (2198.HK)
2198.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.56%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$3.60
HK$3.60
Open
HK$3.58
HK$3.58
Day's High
HK$3.63
HK$3.63
Day's Low
HK$3.52
HK$3.52
Volume
4,920,000
4,920,000
Avg. Vol
4,895,059
4,895,059
52-wk High
HK$3.65
HK$3.65
52-wk Low
HK$1.51
HK$1.51
About
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and supplying of ethylene oxide and other products. Other products include ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene and surfactants. The Company is also engaged in the provision of surfactants processing service.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,661.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|993.10
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|6.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09