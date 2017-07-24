Edition:
Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd (2199.HK)

2199.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
HK$7.47
Open
HK$7.50
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.46
Volume
2,090,147
Avg. Vol
1,601,874
52-wk High
HK$8.33
52-wk Low
HK$5.50

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of bras and intimate wear. The Company operates its business through three segments: Bras and Intimate Wear segment, Bra Pads and Other Molded Products segment and Functional Sports Products... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$9,243.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,224.25
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 0.33

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

BRIEF-Regina Miracle International says Rmi Vietnam, enters framework agreement with Coteccons

July 24 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Regina Miracle International expects decrease in consolidated net profit for year

* Expected that group may record a significant decrease in its consolidated net profit for year as compared to that of last financial year

25 May 2017
