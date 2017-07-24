Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd (2199.HK)
2199.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.17 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
HK$7.47
Open
HK$7.50
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.46
Volume
2,090,147
Avg. Vol
1,601,874
52-wk High
HK$8.33
52-wk Low
HK$5.50
About
Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of bras and intimate wear. The Company operates its business through three segments: Bras and Intimate Wear segment, Bra Pads and Other Molded Products segment and Functional Sports Products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,243.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,224.25
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
