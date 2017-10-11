Edition:
India

China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK)

2202.HK on Hong Kong Stock

26.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.85
Day's High
HK$26.95
Day's Low
HK$26.25
Volume
4,671,649
Avg. Vol
15,604,178
52-wk High
HK$29.35
52-wk Low
HK$17.40

Chart for

About

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. is a China-based company principally engaged in real estate development and property management businesses. The Company mainly develops commodity residential housings, as well as provides property management services. The Company is also involved in derivative businesses related city ancillary services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$336,437.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,039.15
Dividend: 0.91
Yield (%): 3.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 2202.HK

BRIEF-China Vanke to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 bln yuan

* Says it plans to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 billion yuan ($910.13 million) with partners

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for Sept, Jan-Sept

* Says contract sales in Jan-Sept at 396.1 billion yuan ($60.28 billion)

10 Oct 2017

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or leveled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

18 Sep 2017

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or levelled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

* Aug home prices continue to moderate but no signs of sharp drop

18 Sep 2017

Hong Kong stocks flat amid North Korea worries

Sept 5 Hong Kong shares finished unchanged on Tuesday, with investors remaining in a defensive mood on persistent concerns over North Korea.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Vanke's August contract sales at 37.0 bln yuan

* Says August contract sales at 37.0 billion yuan ($5.67 billion)

04 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-China Vanke aims to be world's No.1 logistics property developer

* China Vanke to use GLP to top the logistics property development market

25 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct, sees land market cooling

HONG KONG, Aug 24 Land developer China Vanke Co posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by a property boom and higher margins, and said it expected the market to cool.

24 Aug 2017

China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct

HONG KONG, Aug 24 China Vanke Co , the country's second-biggest property developer by sales, on Thursday posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit on higher margins.

24 Aug 2017
» More 2202.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates