BRIEF-China Vanke to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 bln yuan * Says it plans to set up logistics property investment fund worth 6 billion yuan ($910.13 million) with partners

BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for Sept, Jan-Sept * Says contract sales in Jan-Sept at 396.1 billion yuan ($60.28 billion)

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or leveled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or levelled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down * Aug home prices continue to moderate but no signs of sharp drop

Hong Kong stocks flat amid North Korea worries Sept 5 Hong Kong shares finished unchanged on Tuesday, with investors remaining in a defensive mood on persistent concerns over North Korea.

BRIEF-China Vanke's August contract sales at 37.0 bln yuan * Says August contract sales at 37.0 billion yuan ($5.67 billion)

UPDATE 1-China Vanke aims to be world's No.1 logistics property developer * China Vanke to use GLP to top the logistics property development market

UPDATE 1-China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5 pct, sees land market cooling HONG KONG, Aug 24 Land developer China Vanke Co posted a 33.5 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by a property boom and higher margins, and said it expected the market to cool.