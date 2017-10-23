Edition:
India

New Concepts Holdings Ltd (2221.HK)

2221.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.97HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$4.95
Open
HK$4.97
Day's High
HK$5.08
Day's Low
HK$4.90
Volume
1,316,000
Avg. Vol
1,093,028
52-wk High
HK$5.08
52-wk Low
HK$2.54

Chart for

About

New Concepts Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in foundation works. The Company operates through four segments. Foundation Works segment includes bored piling, driven H-piling, socketed H-piling, mini-piles, footing foundation and pile cap works. Civil Engineering Construction... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,290.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 511.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.