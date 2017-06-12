NVC Lighting Holding Ltd (2222.HK)
2222.HK on Hong Kong Stock
About
NVC Lighting Holding Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of lamps, luminaries, lighting electronic products and related products. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Luminaire Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of a complete... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,151.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,581.80
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.14
Financials
BRIEF-NVC Lighting Holding to acquire shares of Elec-Tech International
* Will acquire shares of Elec-Tech International Co to amount of no more than RMB110 million on market before 31 Dec 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2seSBT9) Further company coverage: