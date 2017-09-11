Honworld Group Ltd (2226.HK)
2226.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.87
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.89
HK$3.89
Day's Low
HK$3.82
HK$3.82
Volume
315,000
315,000
Avg. Vol
579,020
579,020
52-wk High
HK$5.05
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$3.48
HK$3.48
About
Honworld Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of condiment products under the brand name of Lao Heng He in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The products include high quality and healthy cooking wine, soy sauce, vinegar and soybean sauce products. Through its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,274.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|578.75
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|2.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Honworld Group informs of share purchase by controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings
* Between Sept. 6 & Sept. 8, controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings bought 405,000 ordinary shares of co from market
BRIEF-Honworld enters distribution agreements to sell goods in Macau, U.S. & Canada
* Enters distribution agreements with distributors to sell cooking wine, soy sauce,others in Macau and cooking wine and others in Canada
BRIEF-Honworld Group updates on increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder
* Co has been informed by Key Shine that during period between 21 July 2017 to 27 July 2017, it had purchased 399,000 ordinary shares of co from market