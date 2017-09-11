* Between Sept. 6 & Sept. 8, controlling shareholder Key Shine Global Holdings bought 405,000 ordinary shares of co from market

* Enters distribution agreements with distributors to sell cooking wine, soy sauce,others in Macau and cooking wine and others in Canada

* Co has been informed by Key Shine that during period between 21 July 2017 to 27 July 2017, it had purchased 399,000 ordinary shares of co from market