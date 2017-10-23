Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd (2236.HK)
2236.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
HK$1.80
Open
HK$1.78
Day's High
HK$1.80
Day's Low
HK$1.75
Volume
1,888,000
Avg. Vol
1,675,113
52-wk High
HK$1.85
52-wk Low
HK$0.75
About
Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of project solutions to coal-to-chemicals producers in terms of design, building and commissioning of their production facilities. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Petrochemicals segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,341.04
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,064.77
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09