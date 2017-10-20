BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile's unit plans financing, JV with Honda to start AC model project * Says board approves car financing JV to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($604.32 million) car mortgage asset-backed securities

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group receives approval regarding non-public issuance of shares * Received approval in relation to non-public issuance of shares by co from CSRC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group Co says total sales volume for vehicles for Sept was 187,105 units ‍​ * Total production volume for vehicles for September 188,066 units ‍​

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile appoints Xu Li as joint company secretary * Xu li has been appointed as a joint company secretary of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on internet-connected cars HONG KONG China's Tencent Holdings and Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Ltd have agreed to collaborate on internet-connected cars - a strategic pact that sent shares in Guangzhou Auto surging.

BRIEF-Guangzhou Auto's Hong Kong shares up 7 pct after connected car pact with Tencent * up 7 percent in Hong Kong after entering agreement with Tencent Holdings

