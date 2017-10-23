Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Ltd (2277.HK)
2277.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.93%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$1.08
HK$1.08
Open
HK$1.07
HK$1.07
Day's High
HK$1.07
HK$1.07
Day's Low
HK$1.06
HK$1.06
Volume
330,000
330,000
Avg. Vol
851,611
851,611
52-wk High
HK$2.05
HK$2.05
52-wk Low
HK$0.95
HK$0.95
About
Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited, formerly Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the foundation and substructure construction business in Hong Kong. The foundation and substructure construction services provided by the Company mainly include excavation and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,997.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,816.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.