HC International Inc (2280.HK)

2280.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$6.27
Open
HK$6.30
Day's High
HK$6.36
Day's Low
HK$6.20
Volume
3,017,420
Avg. Vol
2,988,454
52-wk High
HK$7.98
52-wk Low
HK$4.90

HC International, Inc. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of online services. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Online Services segment is engaged in the provision of a reliable platform to customers to do business and meet business partners online. The Trade... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,474.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 997.68
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about 2280.HK

BRIEF-HC International Inc says ‍Liu Jun has been appointed as CEO

* ‍Guo Jiang will resign as CEO and will be appointed as chairman of board ​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-HC International ‍says Liu Jun acquires 1 MLN shares of Co for HK$6.4 million ​

* ‍Executive director Liu Jun acquired 1 million shares of co for aggregate consideration of HK$6.4 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-HC International says Liu Jun acquires 1 mln shares of co for HK$6.1 million

* Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HC International announces increase in shareholding by director

* Director acquired 1 million shares of co from market at an aggregate consideration of HK$6.1 million on 25 Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HC International updates on acquisition of stake in Chongqing Digital China Huicong Micro-Credit

* Expected that Beijing Huicong Internet would sign equity transfer agreement with Digital China Investments around 31st Oct 2017

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HC International updates on enquiries that it receieved to conduct share placing

* Has not entered into any agreement in relation to placing of shares and does not have plan to conduct placing of shares recently

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HC International announces CEO Guo Jiang's share purchase

* Executive director & CEO Guo Jiang bought 300,000 shares of co from market for HK$2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gRrGco) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HC International says HY profit attributable about rmb107.5 million

* HY profit attributable about rmb107.5 million , up 270.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-HC International issues positive profit alert

* Recorded significant increase of more than 220% in profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 june 2017

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-HC International says CEO acquires 200,000 shares of company

* Guo Jiang, chief executive officer has acquired 200,000 shares of company at an aggregate consideration of hk$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 May 2017
