HC International Inc (2280.HK)
6.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.02 (-0.32%)
HK$6.27
HK$6.30
HK$6.36
HK$6.20
3,017,420
2,988,454
HK$7.98
HK$4.90
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,474.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|997.68
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09
BRIEF-HC International Inc says Liu Jun has been appointed as CEO
* Guo Jiang will resign as CEO and will be appointed as chairman of board
BRIEF-HC International says Liu Jun acquires 1 MLN shares of Co for HK$6.4 million
* Executive director Liu Jun acquired 1 million shares of co for aggregate consideration of HK$6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-HC International says Liu Jun acquires 1 mln shares of co for HK$6.1 million
* Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director
BRIEF-HC International announces increase in shareholding by director
* Director acquired 1 million shares of co from market at an aggregate consideration of HK$6.1 million on 25 Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-HC International updates on acquisition of stake in Chongqing Digital China Huicong Micro-Credit
* Expected that Beijing Huicong Internet would sign equity transfer agreement with Digital China Investments around 31st Oct 2017
BRIEF-HC International updates on enquiries that it receieved to conduct share placing
* Has not entered into any agreement in relation to placing of shares and does not have plan to conduct placing of shares recently
BRIEF-HC International announces CEO Guo Jiang's share purchase
* Executive director & CEO Guo Jiang bought 300,000 shares of co from market for HK$2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gRrGco) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-HC International says HY profit attributable about rmb107.5 million
* HY profit attributable about rmb107.5 million , up 270.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-HC International issues positive profit alert
* Recorded significant increase of more than 220% in profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-HC International says CEO acquires 200,000 shares of company
* Guo Jiang, chief executive officer has acquired 200,000 shares of company at an aggregate consideration of hk$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: