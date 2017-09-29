MGM China Holdings Ltd (2282.HK)
2282.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$17.66
Open
HK$17.66
Day's High
HK$17.86
Day's Low
HK$17.38
Volume
4,191,210
Avg. Vol
7,022,938
52-wk High
HK$19.10
52-wk Low
HK$12.72
About
MGM China Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of casino games of chance in Macau. The Company is also engaged in the operation of other casino games and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as the development of integrated resorts. The Company operates... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$68,476.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,800.00
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
BRIEF- MGM China Holdings updates on opening of MGM Cotai
* On august 23, 2017, typhoon Hato struck South China and severely battered Macau
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Macau casinos extend one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rise
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau extended a one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rising 29 percent in July due to a resurgence in spending by wealthy punters and increased numbers of tourists.