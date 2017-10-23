TK Group Holdings Ltd (2283.HK)
2283.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.50%)
HK$0.02 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$4.02
HK$4.02
Open
HK$4.03
HK$4.03
Day's High
HK$4.09
HK$4.09
Day's Low
HK$4.03
HK$4.03
Volume
113,000
113,000
Avg. Vol
1,189,344
1,189,344
52-wk High
HK$4.22
HK$4.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.03
HK$2.03
About
TK Group (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture, sales, subcontracting, fabrication and modification of molds and plastic components in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates its business in PRC, South East Asia and Hong Kong, Europe, USA, Japan and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,299.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|833.26
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09