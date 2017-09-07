Edition:
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (2313.HK)

2313.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.70 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
HK$65.30
Open
HK$65.35
Day's High
HK$66.00
Day's Low
HK$65.00
Volume
799,487
Avg. Vol
3,341,314
52-wk High
HK$67.80
52-wk Low
HK$45.35

Chart for

About

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitwear products. The Company has three principal categories of products, including sports product, casual wear and lingerie. The main products include jackets, vests, pants, trousers, tops,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$96,055.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,503.22
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 1.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about 2313.HK

Shenzhou International $410 mln share sale prices near bottom of range

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday two key shareholders will sell shares worth HK$3.22 billion ($410 million) in a private placement to institutional and other investors.

07 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates