BEP International Holdings Ltd (2326.HK)
2326.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+1.23%)
HK$0.00 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
Open
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
Day's High
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
Day's Low
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
Volume
2,590,000
2,590,000
Avg. Vol
11,204,049
11,204,049
52-wk High
HK$0.65
HK$0.65
52-wk Low
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
About
BEP International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sourcing and sale of metal minerals and related industrial materials. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of industrial products and utilities, the sale of electrical and electronic consumer products and the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|7.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,795.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21,084.07
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-5.26
|14.09
BRIEF-BEP International Holdings expects decrease in profit for year ended 31 march 2017
* It is expected that group may record a significant decrease in profit for year ended 31 march 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.