Li Ning Co Ltd (2331.HK)
2331.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.23 (-3.37%)
HK$-0.23 (-3.37%)
Prev Close
HK$6.82
HK$6.82
Open
HK$6.75
HK$6.75
Day's High
HK$6.85
HK$6.85
Day's Low
HK$6.52
HK$6.52
Volume
12,304,049
12,304,049
Avg. Vol
9,701,159
9,701,159
52-wk High
HK$7.52
HK$7.52
52-wk Low
HK$4.50
HK$4.50
About
Li Ning Company Limited is principally engaged in brand development, design, manufacture and sale of sport-related footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is also engaged in the manufacture, development, marketing, distribution and sales of sports products under... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$16,095.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,178.03
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
Another robust half year for China sportswear firm Li Ning, online sales help
HONG KONG, Aug 11 Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd on Friday reported a 67 percent jump in half yearly profit, its fourth such rise in a row, helped by strong online sales and tight inventory controls.
BRIEF-Li Ning announces quarterly operational update
* For quarter, in respect of Li-Ning point-of-sales same-store-sales growth for overall platform maintained almost flat on y-o-y basis