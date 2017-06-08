Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (2342.HK)
2342.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.43HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.47
Day's Low
HK$1.43
Volume
12,277,068
Avg. Vol
10,972,086
52-wk High
HK$1.66
52-wk Low
HK$1.02
About
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and the provision of related installation services. The Company is also engaged in the provision of maintenance services. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,889.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,461.44
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|0.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.06
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.95
|14.09
BRIEF-Comba Telecom Systems Holdings succeedes in defending allegations made by Andrew in Brazil
* Brazilian appellate court rules in favour of group regarding appeal made by Andrew