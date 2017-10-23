Edition:
Shanghai Prime Machinery Co Ltd (2345.HK)

2345.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
HK$1.57
Open
HK$1.59
Day's High
HK$1.60
Day's Low
HK$1.55
Volume
5,118,000
Avg. Vol
2,144,961
52-wk High
HK$1.83
52-wk Low
HK$1.32

About

Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited is principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of fasteners. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bearing segment is engaged in the production and sale of bearings. The Turbine Blade segment is engaged in the production and sale of turbine blades. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,344.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,438.29
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 2.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

