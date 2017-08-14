Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd (2348.HK)
2348.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.25 (+5.45%)
HK$0.25 (+5.45%)
Prev Close
HK$4.59
HK$4.59
Open
HK$4.65
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.85
HK$4.85
Day's Low
HK$4.64
HK$4.64
Volume
928,000
928,000
Avg. Vol
539,858
539,858
52-wk High
HK$5.50
HK$5.50
52-wk Low
HK$4.21
HK$4.21
About
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-patented pharmaceutical medicines. The products include intermediate pharmaceutical, bulk medicines and finished drugs. The Company operates its business through two segments. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,569.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|793.19
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud
* Notified that Choi Tat Ying Jacky, independent director, was charged as co-defendant for conspiracy to defraud