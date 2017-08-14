Edition:
India

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd (2348.HK)

2348.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.25 (+5.45%)
Prev Close
HK$4.59
Open
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.85
Day's Low
HK$4.64
Volume
928,000
Avg. Vol
539,858
52-wk High
HK$5.50
52-wk Low
HK$4.21

Chart for

About

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-patented pharmaceutical medicines. The products include intermediate pharmaceutical, bulk medicines and finished drugs. The Company operates its business through two segments. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,569.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 793.19
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 2.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 2348.HK

BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud

* Notified that Choi Tat Ying Jacky, independent director, was charged as co-defendant for conspiracy to defraud

14 Aug 2017
» More 2348.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates