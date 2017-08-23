Edition:
Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd (2356.HK)

2356.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$17.80
Open
HK$17.90
Day's High
HK$17.90
Day's Low
HK$17.70
Volume
737,856
Avg. Vol
863,658
52-wk High
HK$17.90
52-wk Low
HK$13.54

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of banking, financial and other related services in Hong Kong, Macau and the People’s Republic of China. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Personal Banking Business segment is engaged in deposits from... (more)

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$24,539.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,403.84
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 2.23

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-Dah Sing Banking Group HY profit attributable HK$ 1.30 bln

* HY profit attributable to shareholders HK$ 1.30 billion versus HK$ 1.07 billion

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dah Sing Banking Group announces change in chairman of nomination and remuneration committee

* Robert Tsai-To Sze will resign as chairman of nomination and remuneration committee

21 Aug 2017
