AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd (2357.HK)
2357.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$4.65
Open
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.66
Day's Low
HK$4.59
Volume
8,445,000
Avg. Vol
10,336,477
52-wk High
HK$6.00
52-wk Low
HK$4.50
About
AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of civil aviation products. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Aviation Entire Aircraft segment is engaged in the manufacture, assembly, sales and servicing of helicopters, trainers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$28,339.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,966.12
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.48