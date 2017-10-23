Edition:
Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd (2368.HK)

2368.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
HK$3.87
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.93
Day's Low
HK$3.88
Volume
204,000
Avg. Vol
1,384,600
52-wk High
HK$4.15
52-wk Low
HK$2.05

Chart for

About

Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of sportswear and garments. The Company operates its business through five segments: USA, Mainland China, Europe, Japan and Others. The Company’s subsidiaries include Eagle Nice (EAG) Limited, Eagle... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,988.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 499.68
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 5.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates