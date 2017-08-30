BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)
2388.HK on Hong Kong Stock
38.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$38.50
Open
HK$38.40
Day's High
HK$38.50
Day's Low
HK$38.10
Volume
6,903,596
Avg. Vol
12,605,725
52-wk High
HK$40.50
52-wk Low
HK$25.80
About
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Company operates its business through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Insurance. The Company’s principal subsidiaries include Bank of China (Hong... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$405,994.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,572.78
|Dividend:
|0.55
|Yield (%):
|3.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings posts HY net profit attributable HK$14,627 million
* HY net operating income before impairment allowances HK$23,324 million versus HK$20,511 million
BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman
* Announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman Source text: (bit.ly/2vrejX6) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11.46 bln
* Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11,455 million versus HK$9,415 million