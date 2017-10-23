Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd (2389.HK)
2389.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.20%)
HK$-0.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Open
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Day's High
HK$0.42
HK$0.42
Day's Low
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Volume
1,662,000
1,662,000
Avg. Vol
7,195,366
7,195,366
52-wk High
HK$0.60
HK$0.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.40
HK$0.40
About
Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of geriatric care, medical care and health care related services and products. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and trading of power tools and property development. The Company’s... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,692.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,188.95
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.