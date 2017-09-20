Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (2393.HK)
2393.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.21
Day's High
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.19
Volume
1,325,000
Avg. Vol
1,816,230
52-wk High
HK$4.42
52-wk Low
HK$3.10
About
Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited., formerly Yestar International Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of medical imaging products. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Imaging Printing Products segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Yestar Healthcare announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in Beijing Kaihongda Technology
* Announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in Beijing Kaihongda Technology Company Limited
Fitch Affirms Yestar's 'BB-' Ratings; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yestar International Holdings Company Limited's (Yestar) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yestar's USD200 million 6.9% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB-'. Yestar's ratings reflects the company's high exposure to China's rapidly growing in-vitro diagno
BRIEF-Yestar Healthcare Holdings posts HY profit of RMB 106.9 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB106.9 million versus RMB106.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: