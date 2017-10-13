Edition:
Boc Aviation Ltd (2588.HK)

2588.HK on Hong Kong Stock

42.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$42.00
Open
HK$42.15
Day's High
HK$42.50
Day's Low
HK$41.60
Volume
1,034,487
Avg. Vol
705,893
52-wk High
HK$43.30
52-wk Low
HK$37.15

BOC Aviation Limited is principally engaged in the aircraft operating leasing business. The Company's aircrafts include narrow-body aircrafts and wide-body aircrafts. Its narrow-body aircrafts include Airbus A320CEO family, Airbus A320NEO family, Boeing 737NG family, Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Embraer E190 family. Its wide-body... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$29,495.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 694.01
Dividend: 0.81
Yield (%): 4.09

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat after China trade data

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were flat on Friday, despite China's reporting of upbeat trade data for September.

13 Oct 2017

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits little changed; new issues rally

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (IFR) - Asian credits were little changed on Thursday, though new issues rallied as regional stock markets continued to trade higher.

12 Oct 2017

Lessor BOC Aviation looks for new homes for 13 aircraft after Monarch collapse

SINGAPORE Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd , said on Tuesday it was working to find new homes for 13 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft it had planned to lease to collapsed British carrier Monarch Airlines.

03 Oct 2017

REFILE-Lessor BOC Aviation looks for new homes for 13 aircraft after Monarch collapse

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd, said on Tuesday it was working to find new homes for 13 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft it had planned to lease to collapsed British carrier Monarch Airlines.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-BOC Aviation announces sale of six aircrafts

* Aggregate consideration for sale of aircraft is US$257.4 million

14 Sep 2017

Fitch Expects to Rate BOC Aviation's USD Senior Notes 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A-' rating to BOC Aviation Limited's (BOC Aviation) proposed five- and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The issuance size and fixed-rate of interest will be determined at the time of issuance. BOC Aviation plans to use the proceeds from the issuance for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. The notes will be issued under the company's current USD

11 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation's CEO sees oversupply risks to industry

* Industry lease yields expected to fall next year: CEO (Recasts, adds CEO interview)

29 Aug 2017

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation H1 profit rises 13 percent

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd, posted on Tuesday a 13 percent rise in half-year net profit as it expanded its fleet to take advantage of growing demand for travel.

29 Aug 2017

HK's BOC Aviation to buy 10 Boeing aircraft for $1.25 bln

HONG KONG, Aug 3 BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy 10 new aircraft from Boeing Co for an aggregate list price of $1.25 billion, as it looks to strengthen its future revenue stream by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Boeing, BOC aviation finalizes order for ten 737 MAX airplanes valued at $1.25 bln

* Boeing and BOC aviation limited have finalized a deal for 10 737 max 10 airplane

03 Aug 2017
