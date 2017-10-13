ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat after China trade data HONG KONG, Oct 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were flat on Friday, despite China's reporting of upbeat trade data for September.

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits little changed; new issues rally HONG KONG, Oct 12 (IFR) - Asian credits were little changed on Thursday, though new issues rallied as regional stock markets continued to trade higher.

Lessor BOC Aviation looks for new homes for 13 aircraft after Monarch collapse SINGAPORE Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd , said on Tuesday it was working to find new homes for 13 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft it had planned to lease to collapsed British carrier Monarch Airlines.

BRIEF-BOC Aviation announces sale of six aircrafts * Aggregate consideration for sale of aircraft is US$257.4 million

Fitch Expects to Rate BOC Aviation's USD Senior Notes 'A-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A-' rating to BOC Aviation Limited's (BOC Aviation) proposed five- and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The issuance size and fixed-rate of interest will be determined at the time of issuance. BOC Aviation plans to use the proceeds from the issuance for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. The notes will be issued under the company's current USD

UPDATE 1-Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation's CEO sees oversupply risks to industry * Industry lease yields expected to fall next year: CEO (Recasts, adds CEO interview)

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation H1 profit rises 13 percent SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd, posted on Tuesday a 13 percent rise in half-year net profit as it expanded its fleet to take advantage of growing demand for travel.

HK's BOC Aviation to buy 10 Boeing aircraft for $1.25 bln HONG KONG, Aug 3 BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy 10 new aircraft from Boeing Co for an aggregate list price of $1.25 billion, as it looks to strengthen its future revenue stream by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.