Chalco agrees $1.5 bln debt financing plan with China Pacific Insurance BEIJING, Sept 13 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd on Wednesday said it had agreed a debt financing plan, worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), with China Pacific Insurance Group Co to help fund construction of key projects.

China stocks rise after promise to widen role for foreign investors SHANGHAI, Aug 17 Industrial and materials stocks lifted China stocks on Thursday, which some analysts said was aided by hopes there will be significant changes to open up the economy more widely to foreign investors.

Confusion as China rushes out Bond Connect deals * Bonds: First issues take shape even before trading link goes live