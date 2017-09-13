Edition:
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (2600.HK)

2600.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$6.87
Open
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.92
Day's Low
HK$6.72
Volume
22,095,086
Avg. Vol
55,766,425
52-wk High
HK$7.55
52-wk Low
HK$2.84

About

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) is an aluminum producer with operations in bauxite and coal mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting. The Company operates through alumina segment, including the mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials, and production and sale of alumina, as well as... (more)

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$132,035.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,903.80
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

13 Sep 2017

Chalco agrees $1.5 bln debt financing plan with China Pacific Insurance

BEIJING, Sept 13 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd on Wednesday said it had agreed a debt financing plan, worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), with China Pacific Insurance Group Co to help fund construction of key projects.

13 Sep 2017

China stocks rise after promise to widen role for foreign investors

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 Industrial and materials stocks lifted China stocks on Thursday, which some analysts said was aided by hopes there will be significant changes to open up the economy more widely to foreign investors.

17 Aug 2017

Confusion as China rushes out Bond Connect deals

* Bonds: First issues take shape even before trading link goes live

03 Jul 2017

Glencore misreads Chinese tea leaves in bid battle

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto prefers Chinese money today to Swiss cash tomorrow. Late on Tuesday, the Anglo-Australian miner's board opted for an upgraded $2.45 billion bid from Yancoal, instead of taking $100 million more from Glencore. Concerns about Chinese regulators must have played a role. The Swiss trader might need to come up with lots more money to stay in the game.

21 Jun 2017
