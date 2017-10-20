BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group Co says ‍Huo Lianhong resigns as executive director * ‍Huo Lianhong resigns as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group gets regulatory approval to appoint president * Says it gets insurance regulator's approval to appoint He Qing as president

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance says 9 mnth accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance is RMB153.346 bln * 9-month accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance rmb153.346 billion ​

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 208.7 bln yuan * Says Jan-Aug premium income at 208.7 billion yuan ($31.79 billion)

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group says ‍accumulated 8-mth gross premium income of unit RMB68.726 bln​ * Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Property Insurance Co for 1 january to 31 august was rmb68.726 billion​

Chalco agrees $1.5 billion debt financing plan with China Pacific Insurance BEIJING Aluminum Corp of China Ltd on Wednesday said it had agreed a debt financing plan, worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), with China Pacific Insurance Group Co to help fund construction of key projects.

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China Pacific Insurance - HKEx filing * Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 7.78 million shares Of China Pacific Insurance at an average price per share of HK$37.1799 ($4.75) on Sept 1 - HKEx filing

