Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd (2607.HK)

2607.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.87 (+4.35%)
Prev Close
HK$19.98
Open
HK$20.05
Day's High
HK$21.05
Day's Low
HK$19.94
Volume
5,882,519
Avg. Vol
2,773,296
52-wk High
HK$23.60
52-wk Low
HK$16.70

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceuticals. The Company's businesses include the research and registration, production, sales, distribution and retailing of pharmaceutical products, among others. Its products are applied in cardiovascula... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$68,781.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,688.91
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.89 10.90
ROE: -- 13.39 14.09

Latest News about 2607.HK

Shanghai Pharma bids for U.S. Cardinal Health's China business

HONG KONG Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co has bid for Cardinal Health Inc's China business as the U.S. company looks to sell ahead of China's planned drug distribution reform.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma bids for U.S. Cardinal Health's China business

* Shanghai Pharma makes two non-binding bids for Cardinal China

18 Oct 2017

Shanghai Pharma says bid for U.S. Cardinal Health's China business

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co said it has bid for Cardinal Health Inc's China business, as the U.S. drug distributor looks to exit over worries China's upcoming drug distribution reform could slow its growth.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals submits bids for U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health's China business

* Says it has submitted bids for U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health's China business

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding and unit receive approval for drug clinical trial

* Says co and Shanghai-based wholly owned unit received approval for drug clinical trial for a kind of injection, which is mainly used for treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, from China Food and Drug Administration

12 Oct 2017

CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen: Bloomberg

CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen - Bloomberg

Sept 26 CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shanghai Pharma's H1 net profit up 11.1 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 11.1 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($286.29 million)

28 Aug 2017

China's Fosun, Shanghai Pharma say bid for stake in U.S. drugmaker Arbor

HONG KONG A unit of China's Fosun Group and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are among bidders for a stake in U.S. speciality drugmaker Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, the companies said on Monday.

14 Aug 2017
