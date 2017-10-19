Shanghai Pharma bids for U.S. Cardinal Health's China business HONG KONG Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co has bid for Cardinal Health Inc's China business as the U.S. company looks to sell ahead of China's planned drug distribution reform.

BRIEF- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding and unit receive approval for drug clinical trial * Says co and Shanghai-based wholly owned unit received approval for drug clinical trial for a kind of injection, which is mainly used for treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, from China Food and Drug Administration

CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen: Bloomberg CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen - Bloomberg Sept 26 CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Shanghai Pharma's H1 net profit up 11.1 pct y/y * Says H1 net profit up 11.1 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($286.29 million)