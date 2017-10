BRIEF- Guotai Junan Securities issues 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 3.7 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 3.7 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.78 percent

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 pct * Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 percent

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities' Sept net profit rmb 710.8 mln‍​ * Sept operating revenue of the company rmb1.37 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities' unit gets regulatory approval to buy 20 pct stake in Huaan Funds * Says unit gets securities regulator's approval to buy 20 percent stake in Huaan Funds

BRIEF-Dazhong Transportation sold 7 mln A-shares in Guotai Junan Securities during Oct 10-12 * Says it sold 7.05 million A-shares in Guotai Junan Securities with investment gains of about 142.3 million yuan ($21.61 million) between Oct 10-12

BRIEF-Dazhong Transportation cuts stake in Guotai Junan Securities * Says it sold 6 million A-shares in Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd, representing 0.07 percent of co's total issued share capital, between Sept 25 and Sept 28

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities issues 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with a term of 88 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities posts net profit of RMB524.5 mln for Aug * Net profit for August amounted to RMB524.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities' H1 net profit down 5.3 pct y/y * Says H1 net profit down 5.3 percent y/y at 4.76 billion yuan ($715.47 million)