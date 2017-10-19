CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life​ FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China life insurance premium income growth slows further BEIJING, Sept 1 Premium income for China's insurance industry slowed further in the January-July period, as regulatory measures taken to slow risky and aggressive behavior continued to impact the market, official data showed on Friday.

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18 pct on strong investment income SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's second-biggest insurer by market value, on Thursday said first-half net profit rose 17.8 percent on strong investment income.