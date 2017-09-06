Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd (2633.HK)
2633.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.48%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$2.07
HK$2.07
Open
HK$2.08
HK$2.08
Day's High
HK$2.11
HK$2.11
Day's Low
HK$2.05
HK$2.05
Volume
140,000
140,000
Avg. Vol
1,711,959
1,711,959
52-wk High
HK$2.28
HK$2.28
52-wk Low
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
About
Jacobson Pharma Corp Limited is a Hong Kong-based company and mainly engaged in manufacturing and trading of generic drugs and proprietary Chinese medicines. The Company runs its business via two segments. Generic Drugs segment develops, manufactures and distributes a host of off-patent medicine for various therapeutic uses.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,958.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,815.62
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma announces proposed issue of convertible notes
* Announces proposed issue of convertible notes under general mandate