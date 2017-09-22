Camsing International Holding Ltd (2662.HK)
2662.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
HK$4.71
Open
HK$4.68
Day's High
HK$4.73
Day's Low
HK$4.57
Volume
910,000
Avg. Vol
1,429,441
52-wk High
HK$5.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.61
About
Camsing International Holding Limited, formerly Fittec International Group Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of procurement and assembly services. The Company operates its business through three segments: pure assembly services segment, procurement and assembly services segment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,202.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,077.13
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Camsing International Holding updates on cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte
* Unit entered into a cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte
BRIEF-Camsing International updates on online game agreement with King Record Co
* On 1 April, unit entered into an online game agreement with King Record Co., Ltd
BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Camsing International says Bingxun entered into business agreement
* On 21 april bingxun entered into business agreement with a unit of Alibaba Pictures Group and a third party independent from co for the show
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.