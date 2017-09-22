Edition:
Camsing International Holding Ltd (2662.HK)

2662.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
HK$4.71
Open
HK$4.68
Day's High
HK$4.73
Day's Low
HK$4.57
Volume
910,000
Avg. Vol
1,429,441
52-wk High
HK$5.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.61

About

Camsing International Holding Limited, formerly Fittec International Group Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of procurement and assembly services. The Company operates its business through three segments: pure assembly services segment, procurement and assembly services segment and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,202.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,077.13
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about 2662.HK

BRIEF-Camsing International Holding updates on cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte

* Unit entered into a cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Camsing International updates on online game agreement with King Record Co

* On 1 April, unit entered into an online game agreement with King Record Co., Ltd

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt

* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Camsing International says Bingxun entered into business agreement

* On 21 april bingxun entered into business agreement with a unit of Alibaba Pictures Group and a third party independent from co for the show

28 Apr 2017
