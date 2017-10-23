Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd (2666.HK)
2666.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
7.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.35 (+5.19%)
HK$0.35 (+5.19%)
Prev Close
HK$6.74
HK$6.74
Open
HK$6.92
HK$6.92
Day's High
HK$7.12
HK$7.12
Day's Low
HK$6.77
HK$6.77
Volume
40,303,532
40,303,532
Avg. Vol
6,139,051
6,139,051
52-wk High
HK$7.83
HK$7.83
52-wk Low
HK$6.04
HK$6.04
About
Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Company Limited is principally engaged in the provision of financing to its customers under finance lease arrangements in Mainland China. The Company is also engaged in the provision of advisory services, sale of medical equipment and medical equipment leases under... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,138.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,716.31
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|2.62