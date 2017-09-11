Texhong Textile Group Ltd (2678.HK)
2678.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.26 (+2.39%)
Prev Close
HK$10.86
Open
HK$11.10
Day's High
HK$11.30
Day's Low
HK$10.86
Volume
785,500
Avg. Vol
780,936
52-wk High
HK$12.86
52-wk Low
HK$8.13
About
Texhong Textile Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of yarn, grey fabrics, garment fabrics and garments. The Company operates in three main geographical areas, Mainland China, Vietnam and Macao. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is also engaged in the manufacturing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,680.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|915.00
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|4.73
Financials
BRIEF-Texhong Textile entered into agreement with Co's in relation to acquisition of land use rights
* Haiha Industrial Park entered into first agreement with Texhong Galaxy and second agreement with Texhong Technology
BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 645 mln
* HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 41.2 pct to RMB 645million
BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group expects increase in HY earnings of Group
* Earnings of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 has a substantial increase