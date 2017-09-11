BRIEF-Texhong Textile entered into agreement with Co's in relation to acquisition of land use rights * Haiha Industrial Park entered into first agreement with Texhong Galaxy and second agreement with Texhong Technology

BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 645 mln * HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 41.2 pct to RMB 645million